Sally Jean Dielmann Logan, 66, formerly of Marlinton, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2025, in Creve Coeur, Missouri, after a brief illness and surrounded by her siblings.

Born November 22, 1958, in Creve Coeur, Missouri, she was a daughter of Harold Dielmann and the late Patricia Dielmann.

Sally was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Marlinton.

She graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia, and received her Master of Art Education at Lindenwood College, St. Charles, Missouri. She taught Art to middle school students in Dallas and Corpus Christi, Texas, and in the Broward County School District, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for 20 years prior to moving to West Virginia in 2019 with her husband, Richard Logan. Sally taught Art at Marlinton Middle School and Green Bank Elementary School before retiring. She was gifted in all Art mediums.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband of 24 years, Richard Logan; sisters, Elizabeth Knowles, of Dallas Texas, and Carolyn Dielmann Connelly, of Creve Coeur, Missouri; and a brother, Andy Dielmann, also of Creve Coeur.

A Celebration of Life was held in Creve Coeur, Missouri, May 10, 2025.