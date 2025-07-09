ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissione.

First Publication Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Claim Deadline: Monday, September 1, 2025

ESTATE NUMBER: 14764

ESTATE OF: JOAN C. ERVINE

EXECUTOR: Shawn K. Ervine

808 13th Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954-1404

ESTATE NUMBER: 14774

ESTATE OF: PHILLIP W. SHINABERRY

ADMINISTRATRIX: Amy Hefner

3612 Lobelia Road

Hillsboro, WV 24946-8691

ESTATE NUMBER: 14775

ESTATE OF: TRIXIE M. CHAYER

EXECUTRIX: Patsy Adwell

6695 Crag Road

Meadow Bridge, WV 25976-7043

ESTATE NUMBER: 14783

ESTATE OF: DEBRA ANN WALTON

ADMINISTRATRIX: Breanna Sharp

4770 Lobelia Road

Hillsboro, WV 24946-8662

ESTATE NUMBER: 14786

ESTATE OF: JAMES DAVID LANE

EXECUTOR: Melvin Lane

507 Front Street

Renick, WV 24966-9620

ESTATE NUMBER: 14787

ESTATE OF: ONA CAROL BURGESS

EXECUTOR: Randall Burgess

266 Macs Lane

Marlinton, WV 24954-6910

Subscribed and sworn to before me on June 27, 2025.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

7/3/2c

NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING

WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025

ESTATE NAME: ROSE MARIE JAUREGUI

113 PINE TREE ROAD

OCEAN CITY, MD 21842-4645

ADMINISTRATOR CTA: Christopher S. Robins

128 East Main Street

Salisbury, MD 21801-5043

Subscribed and sworn to before me on July 2, 2025.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

7/10/2c

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

Civil Action No. 25-D-23

GERALD THOMAS BARNES, Petitioner

vs.

SARAH PRIMONATO, Respondent

The object of this suit is to obtain a divorce

To the above-named respondent: SARAH PRIMONATO:

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of SARAH PRIMONATO is unknown.

The court orders the parties to appear on the 19th day of August at 11:30 a.m. at the location of Family Court, 818 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV, where a hearing will be held on the Petition for Divorce, at which time you may appear to protect your interests.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court June 27, 2025.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

7/3/2c