Sadie E. Vandevender Brown, 92, of Arbovale, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Arbovale Cemetery with Pastor David Rittenhouse and Pastor Julian Rittenhouse officiating.

There will be no visitation.

A memorial service will be at a later date after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Online condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com