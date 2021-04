The Division of Highways advises that Pocahontas County Route 1, also known as Back Mountain Road, is scheduled for temporary closure on Monday, April 12, for a culvert replacement.

Work will begin at milepost 22.4 and end at milepost 22.6. The road will be closed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Motorists will need to use an alternate route during this time.