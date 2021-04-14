Legal Advertisements – April 15, 2021

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, April 15, 2021

Claim Deadline Date: Monday, June 14, 2021

ESTATE NUMBER: 14217

ESTATE OF: RICHARD B. HINER

EXECUTRIX: Patricia A. Hiner

P. O. Box 335

Durbin, WV 26264-0335

ESTATE NUMBER: 14235

ESTATE OF: GLADYS PAULINE THOMPSON

CO-EXECUTOR: Virgil Allen Butler, Jr.

3537 Goldmine Road

Goldvein, VA 22720-2038

CO-EXECUTOR: Diana Jean Lester

1295 Thomastown Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-1476

ESTATE NUMBER: 14236

ESTATE OF: GERALDINE MORRISON

EXECUTRIX: Catherine Kitchen

509 Hall Street

Charleston, WV 25302-1905

ESTATE NUMBER: 14238

ESTATE OF: ESPERANZA RIOS

EXECUTOR: Michael Deweese

897 Beaver Creek Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6021

Subscribed and sworn to before me on April 12, 2021.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

4/15/2c

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, April 8, 2021

Claim Deadline Date: Monday, June 7, 2021

ESTATE NUMBER: 12675

APPOINTMENT DATE: 02/02/2007

ESTATE NAME: JANE W. PITZER

ADMINISTRATOR CTA: Freddie M. Boone, Jr.

P. O. Box 187

Lewisburg, WV 24901-0187

ATTORNEY: Josh Hardy

P. O. Box 534

Hillsboro, WV 24946-0534

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 31, 2021.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

4/8/2c

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF

CHRISTOPPHER GUMM, Petitioner

and Civil Action No. 20-D-31

APRIL GUMM, Respondent

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS TO OBTAIN A DIVORCE

To the Above Named Respondent: APRIL GUMM

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that APRIL GUMM is a non-resident of the State of West Virginia or has an unknown address. It is hereby ordered that April Gumm serve upon the pro se Petitioner, whose address is 1829 ½ Bigley Avenue, Apt. 2, Charleston, WV 25302, an Answer, including any related counterclaim or defense you may have to the Petition/Amended Petition for Divorce filed in this action on or before May 10, 2021.

If you fail to do so, thereafter judgment, upon proper hearing and trial, may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

A Final Hearing will be held in this matter on May 18, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court, April 9, 2021.

Connie M. Carr, Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

By Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

4/15/2c

NOTICE TO BID

Denmar Correctional Center, Denmar Road, is accepting bids for two (2) cuttings of approximately 35 acres of hay.

Bids must include the bale weight and price per pound.

Bids must be submitted to Sylvia Haney, ASO, 4319 Denmar Road, Hillsboro, WV 24946.

You may call 304-653-4201 for further information.

Bids will be accepted through 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

4/15/2c

NOTICE TO BID

The Pocahontas County Commission is accepting bids for replacement of the digital voice recorder at the 911 center. All bids should be submitted in writing and placed in a sealed envelope marked “Sealed Bid – Pocahontas County 911 Digital Voice Recorder” and delivered by mail or in person to the Pocahontas County Commission, Attn: Melissa L. Bennett, County Clerk, 900 Tenth Ave, Marlinton, WV 24954 no later than Friday, April 16, 2021, at 4:00 p.m.

Bid Specifications may be obtained by contacting Michael O’Brien 911 Director at 304-799-3985, mobrien@pocahontasemergency. com

Bids will be opened in the Office of the County Commission located in the Pocahontas County Courthouse, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 5:30 p.m.

For further information, please inquire at the Pocahontas County Commission Office 304-799-4549, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

The Pocahontas County Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to continue this matter from time to time as may be necessary.

Walt Helmick, President

Pocahontas County Commission

4/8/2c

NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER FOR SALE MONONGAHELA NATIONAL FOREST

The Boardinghouse Run Sale is located within Greenbrier County,15 miles North of White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, in the headwaters of the Greenbrier River.

The Forest Service will receive sealed bids by mail or courier service only. Bid results will be publicly posted on the Monongahela National Forest Timber website as soon as practical after bid opening.

Mail bids to: Forest Supervisor’s Office, 200 Sycamore Street, Elkins, WV 26241, ATTN: Boardinghouse Run Timber Sale.

Bids shall be postmarked and received prior to 2:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

There is an estimated volume of

130 CCF of Maple (RM, SM) sawtimber

33 CCF of Hardwood – Other (BI, Hic, BC) sawtimber

263 CCF of Oak (WO, CO) sawtimber

1892 CCF of Red and Black Oak (SO) sawtimber

885 CCF of Yellow Poplar (CUC) sawtimber

413 CCF of pulpwood marked or otherwise designated for cutting.

The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below.

A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District, or on the Monongahela National Forest website at: fs.usda.gov/mnf

The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

4/15/1c

MONONGAHELA POWER COMPANY and THE POTOMAC EDISON COMPANY

CASE NO. 20-1049-E-P

Petition to address the effect of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Accumulated Deferred Income Taxes

NOTICE OF FILING AND HEARING

On December 30, 2020, Monongahela Power Company (Mon Power) and the Potomac Edison Company (PE) (collectively Companies) filed a Petition to determine the Companies’ net excess accumulated deferred income taxes (ADIT) due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA) (Petition). According to the Companies, there are combined property-related excess and deficient ADIT balances of approximately $286.8 million and combined non-property excess and deficient ADIT balances of approximately $28.7 million.

The Companies are proposing rate treatment for net excess and deficient ADIT, over a proposed 10-year amortization period, to be reflected in the Companies’ next Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) rates. The Companies also propose to apply net excess ADIT accrued from 2018 through 2021 as an offset to COVID-19 related expenses.

The Petition is on file with and available for public inspection at the Commission, 201 Brooks Street, in Charleston, West Virginia, and is available online at the Commission website at psc.state.wv.us

The Commission schedules this matter for evidentiary hearing to be held on August 18, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. and continuing on August 19, 2021 if necessary at its offices at 201 Brooks St., Charleston, West Virginia.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission will not take in-person public comment at the hearing and will consider written comments and protests. The Commission may determine, in light of the COVID-19 situation, that the scheduled hearing will be conducted virtually, with the parties to the case appearing online. Interested persons should be able to view the evidentiary hearing via an internet livestream. The Commission website, www.psc.state.wv.us, contains links to “Case Information,” “Submit a Comment,” and “Commission Webcast.”

Anyone desiring to intervene should file a written petition to intervene no later than 4:00 p.m., May 14, 2021. Failure to timely intervene may affect your right to participate in the proceeding. All requests to intervene should briefly state the reason for the request to intervene and comply with the rules on intervention set forth in the Commission’s Rules of Practice and Procedure.

The Commission will receive public comments and protests until the beginning of the hearing.

All written comments, protests and requests to intervene should state the case name and number and be addressed to Connie Graley, Executive Secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, West Virginia 25323. Public comments may also be filed online at www.psc.state.wv.us/scripts/onlinecomments/default.cfm by clicking the “Formal Case” link.

Monongahela Power Company and

The Potomac Edison Company

4/15/1c

LIFELINE

Spruce Knob Seneca Rocks Telephone participates in the federal Lifeline Assistance program which is available to qualifying low-income subscribers. Lifeline Assistance enables eligible low-income subscribers to receive flat-rate support of $5.25 per line for voice-only telephone or $9.25 per line for broadband or bundled telephone/broadband services. Only eligible consumers may enroll in the program. Each state has its own guidelines to qualify. The application and qualification process differs by state and sometimes by individual phone company.

How much can I save on my phone bill?

You will save $5.25 per line for voice-only telephone or $9.25 per line for broadband or bundled telephone/broadband services on your basic monthly bill if you qualify. These benefits apply to your local telephone or bundled telephone/broadband service charges that you purchase as a flat rate service. These benefits will also cover your subscriber line charge.

How do I know if I am eligible?

To be eligible, a subscriber must either have an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Low Income Program or participate in one of the following assistance programs: Medicaid; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps; Supplemental Security Income (SSI); Federal Public Housing Assistance (Section 8).

Program-based Eligibility

• Federal Public Housing Assistance / Section 8

• Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps

• Medicaid

• Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

• Veterans Pension and Survivor Benefit Programs

• Total household income at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guideline.

Are there any restrictions?

The program is limited to one benefit per household, consisting of either wireline or wireless telephone or bundled telephone/broadband service. The name on the application must match the name of the household member participating in the eligible program.

What information do I need to provide to receive Lifeline benefits?

You will be asked to provide proof of your eligibility by providing a form signed under penalty of perjury that you receive benefits from or a copy of any dated document which verifies your participation in one of the qualifying programs listed above. Documentation can be obtained through your social worker or from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). Proof of total household income may be required for income-based qualification. Your Lifeline benefits will take effect when proof of eligibility is received.

How do I apply?

Certification forms may be obtained from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Those claiming to qualify based on income must present acceptable documentation of the household income. Acceptable documentation includes: the prior year’s tax return, current income statement from an employer or paycheck stub, a Social Security statement of benefits, a Veterans Administration statement of benefits, a retirement/pension statement of benefits, an Unemployment/Workmen’s Compensation statement of benefits, federal or tribal notice letter of participation in General Assistance, a divorce decree, child support, or other official document. The program is limited to one benefit per household, consisting of either wireline or wireless telephone or bundled telephone/broadband service. Consumers who willfully make false statements in order to obtain program benefits can be punished with a fine or imprisonment or barred from the program.

How do I continue to receive Lifeline benefits?

Eligibility is reviewed annually. Your benefits will be discontinued when you no longer meet the eligibility requirements according to the DHHR or when proof of eligibility is not received.

4/15/1c

MEETING NOTICE

Region 4 Planning and Development Council will have an Executive Committee Meeting Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. via Zoom Meeting. The Region 4 PDC Office is located at 885 Broad Street, Suite 100, Summersville, WV 26651. Please call 304-872-4970 for further information regarding attending this meeting online.

4/15/1c

NOTICE OF ELECTION

To: All owners of residential improved property located within the North and Central Precincts of the Snowshoe Resort Community District

You will take notice that pursuant to West Virginia Code, 7-25-1, et seq. and Articles III and IV of the Bylaws of Snowshoe Resort Community District, an election will be held on the 21st day of May 2021.

This election shall be for the purpose of electing a person to serve as the Residential Improved Property Member of the Snowshoe Resort Community District representing the vacant, unexpired term of the Central Precinct.

Due to COVID19 there will NOT be an election meeting.

Voting will be by paper ballot which must be transmitted to the Snowshoe Resort Community District Election Committee by regular U.S. mail or electronically (facsimile or email) and must be received prior to 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, May 21, 2021, delivered as follows:

Via Mail: Snowshoe Resort Community District

Election Committee

PO Box 377

Snowshoe, WV 26209

Via Facsimile: 304-572-5616

Via Email: ruth.bachmann@snowshoedistrict.com

The Central Precinct includes Mountain Lodge, Allegheny Springs, Rimfire, Expedition Station and Highland House.

Further information regarding the election, including replacement ballots, bios and candidate information, is available on the District’s website at: www.snowshoedistrict.com

Snowshoe Resort Community District

By: David Dragan, Secretary

4/15/2c