Sadie Brown

Sadie E. Vandevender Brown, 92, of Arbovale, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born August 4, 1928, at Boyer, she was a daughter of the late Eston and Chloe Spencer Nelson.

Sadie retired from West Virginia University.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Bessie, Janeth, Ruth and Martha; brothers, Eugene, Lester, Clyde, Shirley and Stanley.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Wayne Brown, of Arbovale; daughter, Kim Johns, and husband, Gary, of Morgantown; son, James Vandevender, and companion, Lori Pitcher, of Grafton; grandchildren, Allen Garrett, Bobby Carter, Chad Vandevender and Grayson Vandevender; and sister, Francis White, of Middlefield, Ohio.

A graveside service was held Monday, April 12, 2021, at Arbovale Cemetery with Pastor David Rittenhouse and Pastor Julian Rittenhouse officiating.

A memorial service will be at a later date after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

