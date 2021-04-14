Marlinton Mayor’s Corner

This should be old news by now. I was a preacher long before becoming mayor. As a matter of fact, my being known as a preacher was a big concern for some people, when they learned that I was going to run for mayor the first time. As that trend continues, it is a sad commentary on our nation as a whole. That is another story.

Yes, I am a preacher, but “you still have to pay your water bill.”

Through the years, as a pastor, I have helped pay more than one landlord for a tenant’s past due rent. As a pastor, I have helped keep the lights on for some, to help with a fuel bill for others, and to keep water turned on, as well.

As Mayor of the Town of Marlinton, I am not using Town funds to pay a customer’s water bill.

Yes, I am a preacher, but “you still have to pay your ticket.”

Yes, I am a preacher, but if your vehicle gets towed, it will be up to you to pay the tow bill.

As Mayor, I am not using Town funds to pay for your failure to renew insurance coverage.

As Mayor, I am not using Town funds to pay for your failure to renew your driver’s license – and as “the preacher,” I will not pay for traffic violations, either.

With every decision, my intention is to be Fair, Truthful and Consistent – and sadly, that does not please everybody.