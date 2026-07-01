Keith Edward Beverage, 72, of Green Bank, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at his home.

Born February 2, 1954, at Marlinton, he was a son the late Roscoe Wilson Beverage and Viola Louise Beverage.

He was a member of Green Bank Church of God and was retired from the National Radio Astronomy Observatory at Green Bank.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Jean Sutton Beverage in 2024; son, Brian Keith Beverage; and brother-in-law, Earn Miller.

He is survived by sons, Keith Edward Beverage, II (Shana), of Green Bank, and Jamie Lee Beverage, (Karen), of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Tyrel Keith Beverage (MarLeah), Summer Dawn Combs (Zane), Kadance Lee Hood (Shane), Jace Wilson and Edwardo Cardinas (Kaitlyn); great-grandchildren, Walker Remington Hood, Everette Mart Beverage and Lincoln Roscoe Beverage; sister, Betty Sue Miller, of Marlinton; and brothers, Eugene Roscoe Beverage (Kathy) and Johnnie Steve Beverage, all of Marlinton.

Funeral service was held Monday, June 29, 2026, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Chapel in Arbovale, with Pastor Marty Clevenger, friend Mike Carpenter, and Minister Tony Samons officiating. Burial was in Arbovale Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com