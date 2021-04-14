Ruth Simmons

Ruth Mary Workman Simmons passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born October 27, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Solomon Seward Workman and Bessie Ellen Johnson Workman.

She married William “Bill” Letcher Simmons November 13, 1950.

Ruth participated in the interests of her family: Girl Scouts, PTA and Hillsboro Fire Department Auxiliary, in addition to helping her brother at his gas station. She was a successful seamstress and made hundreds of Barbie Doll outfits as well as clothing for herself and the girls. She was also great at gardening, canning and processing deer and other wild game.

She and Bill attended Hillsboro Methodist Church and made sure their children got to Sunday School.

After Bill passed away, she preferred to be at home and spend her summers in Tennessee with Candy. Her declining health led to her becoming a resident at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; brothers, Jack, George, Darley, Don, Homer, William “Billy” and Richard “Dick;” sisters, Zella Holbrook, Bertha Boyer, Delphia Stalnaker, Imogene Mergogey and Audrey Shifflett; grandson, DeWayne Sampson; and son-in-law, Michael Anderson.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy “Kay” Ellen Bostic, and husband, Glen Dale, and their family, Glen Dale, Jr., and wife, Susan, Charles William Blaine, Richard Solomon Shawn, and wife, Sarena, Gwendolyn Ellen and William David Timothy, and wife Bethany; daughter, Karen Elaine Anderson, and her family, Chris, and wife, Nikki, Ruthana, and husband, Ken Beezley, Ben and wife, Abigail; daughter, Kyle “Candy” Elizabeth and husband, Jerry Halford, and their children, Scott and Dewayne; 17 great-grandchildren; nine great-great- grandchildren; and a sister, Virginia “Ginny” Rose.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, April 14, at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton.