Ruth E. Friel, age 96, of Marlinton, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Buckeye.

Funeral service will be held Sunday, December 8, 1 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Rev. David Rittenhouse officiating. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton. Family will receive friends from noon until time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.Lantzfuneralhome.com