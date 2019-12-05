Earl L. “Punk” Vance, Jr., age 76, of Durbin, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at Ruby Memorial in Morgantown.

Memorial service will be held Sunday, December 8, Noon at Calvary Gospel Church of Durbin with Pastor Carl Greathouse officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Arbovale Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, 884 Jefferson Street North, Lewisburg, WV 24901 to help with funeral expenses.

