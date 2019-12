Bryce Mitchell Crace, age 20 months, of Marlinton, departed this life Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Buckeye.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, December 10, 6 to 8 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home with Pastor Phillip Thompson officiating. Interment will be in the Moore Family Cemetery.