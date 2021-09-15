<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/OBIT.Johnny-Barton-Pic.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="267" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-83124" \/>\r\n\r\nRussell Wade Arbogast, 68, of Clover Lick, went to be with our Lord and Savior Wednesday, September 8, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.\r\n\r\nHe was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Grimes Arbogast and father, Ralph Arbogast.\r\n\r\nHe is survived by his wife of 45 years, Reba; son, Russell, Jr., and wife, Sheena; brothers, Sam Arbogast, of Winchester, Virginia, and Jim Arbogast, of Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania; sisters, Jean Sutton, of Marlinton, Dorothy Morgan, of Hillsboro, and Diane Wilfong, of Slaty Fork; many nieces and nephews; and some amazing friends.\r\n\r\nRussell was laid to rest on the home place that he loved.
