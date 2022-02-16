To the Editor;\r\n\r\nThank you for the great article on Elke Neumann Taylor\u2019s books, \u201cElke\u2019s Mem- oirs of Hamburg, 1941\u201d and \u201cPassport to the Orient.\u201d \r\n\r\nI loved both of them!\r\n\r\nThey were written in a style that was strong and simple. Very descriptive memories about a family who dearly loved each other and protected that.\r\n\r\nShe had a turbulent childhood and, yet, a fortunate childhood during a very unfortunate time.\r\n\r\nMy mother-in-law had a similar childhood in Germany during the previous war and ended up on a ship to South America (Brazil) where she worked on a coffee plantation.\r\n\r\nThank you, Mrs. Taylor, for sharing your memoirs.\r\n\r\nThank you, The Pocahontas Times, for the stories of the people in our area.\r\n\r\nPat Vasquez\r\nMarlinton
Leave a Reply