100 Years Ago

Thursday, January 20, 1921

Some cases of influenza are being reported in the county, but most of a mild character, and not complicated by the deadly pneumonia, which characterized the epidemic of 1918.

– – –

A thrill of horror went through the State last week when it was learned by the grapevine telegraph that two senators and seven legislators were arrested for playing cards in the room of one of Charleston’s palatial hotels… We get it from a commercial traveller that the door was rudely thrown open and that an officer appeared with a drawn revolver and that the distinguished company was treated like a band of common criminals and required to put up a cash bail. As soon as the enormity of the over-zealous officer was brought to the attention of someone who deals with serious problems, profuse apologies were tendered and the money returned… We rise to remark that while it might subject the ordinary man to arrest for playing poker in a hotel, a member of the legislature is not liable to arrest for this offense during the session…

Under the constitution, he can only be arrested for treason, a felony, or a breach of the peace. The words breach of the peace mean some offense that is characterized by violence and which disturbs the public tranquility… During the legislature, a member of that body could sell moonshine whiskey without being arrested. However, if he insisted on having a fight or starting a riot, he might be…

WHY THE EDITOR LEFT TOWN

Somebody sent the editor of the Poketown Gazette a few bottles of Home Brew. The same day, he received for publication a wedding announcement and a notice of an auction sale. Here is the result:

“Wm. Smith and Miss Lucy Anderson were disposed of at public auction at my farm one mile east of a beautiful cluster of roses at her breast and two white calves, before a background of farm implements too numerous to mention in the presence of about seventy guests, including two milk cows, six mules and one bobsled.

Rev. Jackson tied the nuptial knot with 200 feet of hay rope and the bridal couple left on one good John Deere gang plow for an extended trip with terms to suit purchasers.

They will be at home to their friends with one good baby carriage and a few kitchen utensils after ten months from date of sale to responsible parties and some fifty chickens.” – Andalusia Star

TOWN ELECTIONS

The towns of Durbin, Cass and Marlinton each chose a doctor for their mayor in the recent municipal elections – Durbin, Dr. A. E. Burner; Cass, Dr. U. H. Hannah; and Marlinton, Dr. N. R. Price…

ONOTO

We are having very fine winter weather, dry and cold, and good on stock, which the farmers report doing well.

W. A. Barlow has had a very bad attack of cold and LaGrippe but had enough nerve to go ahead all of the time and make no complaint.

Rev. C. A. Powers preached an able sermon at Hamlin Chapel Sunday to an attentive congregation.

G. A. McNeill and E. B. Wooddell have resumed their job cutting timber on Elk again.

John Galford was transacting business here Tuesday. He was on his way home from Dilley’s sale on Browns Creek.

TOP ALLEGHENY

We are having some right cold weather at present.

David Varner has quit cutting logs for the North Fork Lumber Co., and has been doing some horse shoeing for the neighbors.

Jess Spencer made a business trip to Durbin Friday. He reports plenty of men in the North Fork lumber camp, and the weather so stormy on the top of the mountain that it has blown beef hides quite a distance.

Mrs. W. Lee Wilmoth, who has been in poor health for some time is in Johns Hopkins Hospital, where she expects to undergo an operation in the near future. We hope for her speedy recovery.

Miss Edith Judy, who is teaching the Calhoun school, has been sick the past week.

The mail is crossing Alleghany in a car every day. This is very remarkable for January.

MORE WILD OATS

Doctors know the wild oats crop under numerous terms… What the consultation room does not tell them, the operating table does. Here are a few pictures:

A defaulting cashier flees to Canada; he is looking for a market for his “wild oats.”

A pistol shot rings out in a gambling hall – a man falls dead. The gun was loaded with “wild oats.”

A beautiful girl is found dead in the river one fine morning. What is she doing there? Washing the “wild oats” out of her life.

A series of deserted babies are found in the snow. Who planted them there? Sowers of “wild oats.”

A wife, surrounded by her cold and hungry children, is sitting weeping – eating her heart out. The husband and father is on a drunk, he has whipped her, is in jail or has deserted her. “Wild oats” make broken hearts; they are poor food for babies; they do not buy coal nor cover nakedness.

The lie of the wild oats is based on the misapplication of the theory of a separate standard of morals for men and women. The young man may sow his wild oats, but the young woman must not. The sowing of the wild oats by one, however, necessitates the cooperation of the other.

What made the thousands of prostitutes in every great city? What supports them? “Wild Oats.”

Wherever immorality, vice, disease, crime, drunkenness and insanity most thrive, there, if we dig down to the very root of these evils, we will find “Wild Oats” the thickest. – U. S. Public Health Service