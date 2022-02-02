NOTICE OF\r\nADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,\r\nDISTRIBUTEES &\u2008LEGATEES\r\nNotice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton,\u2008WV\u200824954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.\r\nIf an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.\r\nSettlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.\r\nFirst Publication Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022\r\nClaim Deadline: Monday, April 4, 2022\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14319\r\nESTATE OF: GEORGE F. WILSON\r\nEXECUTRIX:\tRachel Wingfield\r\n\t824 14th Avenue\r\n\tMarlinton WV 24954\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14345\r\nESTATE OF: JUANITA BURNER GOOD\r\nEXECUTOR:\tCharles G. Good\r\n\tP. O. Bennett\r\nClerk of the Pocahontas County Commission\r\n1\/27\/2c\r\n\r\nIN THE FAMILY COURT OF \r\nPOCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA\r\n Civil Action No. 22-D-05\r\nIN RE: The Marriage of:\r\nROBERT MAYLE, Petitioner\r\nand\r\nNOLOLETIA MAYLE, Respondent\r\nORDER OF PUBLICATION\r\nTHE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS TO OBTAIN A DIVORCE.\r\nThis is a publication by Class II Legal Advertisement.\r\nTo the Above-Named Respondent:\r\nIt appearing by affidavit filed in this action that NOLOLETIA MAYLE is a non-resident of the State of West Virginia or has an unknown address. It is hereby ordered that NOLOLETIA MAYLE serve upon ROBERT MAYLE, Petitioner, whose address is 287 BILL CAMPBELL ROAD, MARLINTON, WV 24954, an Answer, including any related counterclaim or defense you may have to the Petition for Divorce filed in this action, on or before FEBRUARY 28, 2022.\r\nIf you fail to Answer the Petition for Divorce, a judgment may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.\r\nA copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk\u2019s Office.\r\nEntered by the Clerk of said court, January 27, 2022.\r\nConnie M. Carr, Clerk of the Court\r\nBy Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy\r\n2\/3\/2c\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000025 - Pocahontas County \u2013 \r\nPOCAHONTAS DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY\r\nTo: JANET M. TABIT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nDISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 8H PARCEL 0065 0000\r\nYou will take notice that POCAHONTAS DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000025, LT 90 NORTH WOODS SD, 182X120X133.86X84.86X50 FEE, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name of TABIT M. JANET, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$\t196.09\r\nAmount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$\t94.50\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t \r\n\t$\t237.39 \r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$\t113.13\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$\t641.11\r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2. \t\t2\/3\/3c\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000023 - Pocahontas County \u2013\r\n POCAHONTAS DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY\r\nTo: SKAT CHARLESTON LLC, SNOWSHOE PINNACLE LLC, C\/O THE COMPANY CORPORATION, SNOWSHOE PINNACLE LLC, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nDISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 8SV PARCEL 0034 0000\r\nYou will take notice that POCAHONTAS DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000023, LTS B-23 THROUGH B-29 SAWMILL VILLAGE 1.04 AC, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name of SNOWSHOE PINNACLE ETALS, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows: \r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$1,869.32\r\nAmount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$1,653.71\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t \t$\t272.59\t \r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$\t279.39\r\n Total Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$4,075.01\r\n Cost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$\t35.00\r\n You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\n Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\r\n2\/3\/3c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000016 - Pocahontas County \u2013 CLINT GUNTER\r\nTo: OCCUPANT, OCCUPANT, POCAHONTAS SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, KENNETH MORGAN, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nDISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 67 PARCEL 0019 0006\r\nYou will take notice that CLINT GUNTER, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000016, NR. BUCKEYE RESIDUE 19.98 AC FEE, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name of MORGAN, KENNETH J., and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$\t670.82\r\n Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$\t545.73\r\n Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t$\t889.95\r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$\t129.39\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$2,235.89\r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$\t35.00\r\nYou may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nReturn this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.\r\nQuestions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\t\t\t\t\t 2\/3\/3c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000063 - Pocahontas County \u2013 \r\nKURT MOTHES AND ROBERT MOTHES\r\nTo: CLARENCE THEODORE PERRY JR, MAGISTRATE COURT OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY, CLARENCE T. PERRY, CLARENCE PERRY, CLARENCE PERRY, CLARENCE PERRY, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nDISTRICT: LITTLE LEVELS MAP: 60 PARCEL 0015 0000\r\nYou will take notice that KURT MOTHES AND ROBERT MOTHES, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000063, DROOP MTN. 2.1 AC FEE, located in LITTLE LEVELS, which was returned delinquent in the name of PERRY, CLARENCE T., and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$\t661.01\r\nAmount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$1,112.24\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t \t$1,153.93\r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$\t86.26\r\n Total Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$3,013.44\r\n Cost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$\t35.00\r\n You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\n Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\r\n2\/3\/3c\r\n\r\nPUBLIC MEETING \u2013 SCHOOL CALENDAR\r\nIn accordance with West Virginia State Law, the Pocahontas County Board of Education is required to hold two public meetings with the purpose of discussing the school calendar for the 2022-2023 year.\r\nThe first of those public meetings will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Board of Education Conference Room. \r\nThe second public meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Board of Education Conference Room. \r\nParents, teachers, community members, business leaders and other interested parties are encouraged to attend the meetings, become informed of the state-required guidelines that we must follow, and see a draft of the proposed calendar. \r\n2\/3\/2c
