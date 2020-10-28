Rosemary Boling

Rosemary Elizabeth Waugh Boling, of Pueblo, Colorado, formerly of Marlinton, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Born September 10, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Corene Waugh.

Rosemary was a 1966 graduate of Marlinton High School. She spent her life traveling the United States as a Navy wife.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Boling; a brother, Rex Waugh; and a sister, Rachel Six.

Rosemary is survived by twin sons, Michael Boling, Jr. and Elvis Boling, both of Colorado; brothers, John Waugh, of Ocala, Florida, Lester Waugh, of Marlinton, and James Waugh, of Taccoa, Georgia; sisters, Geraldine Sharp and Brenda Workman, of Marlinton.

A private service will be held at a later date.