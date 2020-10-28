Lawrence Madison

Lawrence Elwood Madison, age 77, of Marlinton, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at his home.

Lawrence was a retired trimmer operator for a sawmill.

Born July 24, 1943, at Marlinton, he was a son of the late Norman Preston and Margaret Dye Madison.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Madison, Jr.; and a sister, Helen Lester.

Lawrence is survived by his sons, Daniel Madison, Samuel Madison and Timothy Madison; sisters, Nora Beutler, Mary Lane and Rose Ellen Long; a brother, Eugene Madison; and three grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton.

Per his request, the body was cremated.

A memorial service will be held at VanReenen Funeral Home Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 1:30 p.m.