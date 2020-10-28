Rose wins Chamber of Commerce grant

Sarah Irvine

PCCOC Liaison

The Pocahontas County Chamber of Commerce held a Fall Business grant event October 21 at Stillwell Park. John Norman, representing First Energy, provided a $1,250 grant for the event. All attendees paid a $10 fee, and those funds were added to the grant bringing the total winnings to $1,620. A light dinner was served, sponsored by Denise Campbell, Chamber member.

Six contestants presented pitches for the grant money, and winners were determined by ballot voting scores from the audience.

Evan Rose, who helps operate Roseboro Farm, was the winner of the $1,620.

Roseboro Farm is a family owned and operated cattle farm in Hillsboro. Evan raises beef from birth to fully grown livestock. Once the animal is finished and ready for slaughter, Evan assists the customer with transport and processing details. Evan plans to use the award money to expand and support his business by purchasing a new walk-in freezer. Evan currently uses multiple freezers to run his operation. Consolidating into one large walk-in unit will allow him to upgrade his storage and eliminate maintenance and upkeep of multiple freezers.

Other candidates were: Leslie Mclaughlin of The Cackling Hens, Rayetta Barnisky and Anna Landis with Rayetta’s Lunchbox, Kay Gillispie of Arts in Green Bank, Jessica Hefner of Jessica’s Beauty Salon and Amelia Rose, Erin Poliziani and Cara Rose with Greenbrier River Shuttles.

Chamber members assisting with the event were: President Jessica Stump, Vice President Kristen Doss, Secretary Heather Niday, Treasurer Lauren Dunbrack, Chamber members Mike Holstine, Terri White, Sam Gibson and Chamber Liaison Sarah Irvine.