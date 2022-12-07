Thursday, December 7, 1922

FROST

Clay Dreppards house caught fire Friday morning and came near burning down. Through the aid of the citizens, he received but little damage.

Mr. John Ryder fell from a scaffold and came near being seriously hurt. It supposed that he was erecting a democratic flag when the scaffold gave away.

The people are busy butchering. Mr. Sherman Gibson claims to have the largest hog. It is estimated to weigh between 5 and 7 hundred pounds.

The loss of sheep this year that run in the mountain range number over a hundred. We hope the guilty parties will be located and go the trip.

Roland Sharp, who is attending high school at Cass, was home Saturday last.

There were not much fruit in this section, but for all there seems to be a lot of cider afloat. Too much cider with business makes one feel bad.

WANLESS

Our town has not built up much since a change in our government.

The first tracking snow come late in November, and Charley Tacy, Jake Lightner, Price Kesler and Jesse Cassell, with two dogs each, made a bear chase on Cheat Mountain. They started two bears and chased all day through the dense forest and brier thickets, which gave the bear the advantage and they managed to keep ahead until night fell when the chase ended. A lot of bear has been on Cheat this fall.

BIRTHDAY DINNER

On Saturday, December 2, Mr. and Mrs. A. W. McNeill, of Buckeye, gave a dinner party to a number of their friends, the occasion being the 21st birthday of their eldest son, Meade McNeill. It was a good day for eating, and a feast had been prepared, with turkey and fixings and everything a plenty. Among those at the board were Dr. J. W. Flow, Rev. J. H. Orr, Miss Edna McNeill, Miss Carrie Brown, Miss Clara Palmer, Mr. and Mrs. A. W. McNeill, Mrs. Willis McKeever, Mrs. C. P. McNeill, Mrs. C. F. Loudermilk, Misses Goldie McNeill, Anna Howard, Madaline McNeill, Susie Kellison, Polly Gay, Louise and Elizabeth McNeill, Messrs S. B. Wallace, A. B. Beverage, Meade McNeill, Ad McNeill, Lewis Gay, Wm. Rogers, Ward McNeill, Stowe McNeill and Calvin Price.

BARLOW-BEVERAGE

The home of Mr. and Mrs. Coe Beverage on Knapps Creek was the scene of a very pretty home wedding on Thanksgiving Day. At two o’clock, the bride and groom, Miss Hallie Virginia Beverage and William Glenn Barlow, of Onoto, attended by Sam Barlow and the bride’s sister, Miss Hazel Beverage, with Roscoe Beverage as best man and Miss Dameron Barlow, sister of the groom as maid of honor, came before the Rev. H. H. Orr, of Marlinton, and Rev. J. E. Flow, D. D., of Lewisburg. The bridal party was preceded by little Ruth Dever who carried the ring…

DIED

Rev. J. M. Boggs died at his home in the Brownsburg settlement Tuesday, December 5, 1922. He was 88 years of age. He was a native of Ohio, and came to Pocahontas about 35 years ago. He served as a Union soldier in the War Between the States. For many years, he had been a minister of the Baptist church. By trade, he was an expert carpenter. He is survived by his wife and a number of sons and daughters.