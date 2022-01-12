<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/Rose-cubs-back-grass-Medium.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="642" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-84843" \/>\r\n\r\nPOINT OF VIEW Farm\u2019s longtime resident black bear Rose and her four cubs, Willow, Laurel, Ash and Spruce, have been playing hide-and-seek this fall and winter. The 12- year-old sow and her just-turned-one year old cubs spent much of the December bear season in a safe enclosure at the Point of View Farm at Beard. But the bears are free to roam where they will. They return to Rosenthal\u2019s home for snacks every week or so \u2013 often opening the door and helping themselves to the food in the pantry. J. Rosenthal photo
