<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/Obit.-Bennie-Shifflett-Pic.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="269" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-84838" \/>\r\n\r\nBennie Albert Shifflett, 68, of White Sulphur Springs, passed away at his home on Friday, January 7, 2022. \r\n\r\nBorn September 18, 1953, in Neola, he was a son of the late Hollis \u201cSonny\u201d and Mary Ryder Shifflett.\r\n\r\nBennie\u2019s family moved to Dayton, Ohio, when he was three years old. He graduated from Belmont High School in Dayton, Ohio. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Desert Storm. Following retirement from the Army, he worked at The Greenbrier Hotel as a chef for 20 years.\r\n \r\nHe enjoyed working in his flower beds and with his farm animals. He was a caretaker for May Chapel Cemetery.\r\n\r\nBennie was a member of Masonic Lodge #65 Huntersville and Shriner at Antioch Dayton, Ohio.\r\n\r\nHe is survived by his wife of 43 years, Robin; two sons, Dustin Shifflett and Chad Shifflett, of White Sulphur Springs; grandchildren, Shay, Tallahassee and Maggie; great-grandchild, Donta; three brothers, Gary (Letta) Shifflett, Hollis (Rona) Shifflett, both of Dayton, Ohio, and Henry Shifflett, of White Sulphur Springs; two sisters, Kathy (Randy) Wells, of Xenia, Ohio, and Rita (Curtis) Kincaid, of White Sulphur Springs; sister-in-law, Donna Shelton, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews. \r\n\r\nFuneral service will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 3 p.m. at May Chapel Church in Neola with Pastor Lowell O\u2019Dell officiating. Burial in May Chapel Church Cemetery with Military Rites.\r\n\r\nThe family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be shared at Lantzfuneralhome.com
