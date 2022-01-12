Educational Dinner Meeting\r\n\r\nWVU Extension Educational Dinner Meeting, Tuesday, January 18. Guest speaker will be Greg Halich, Ag. Economist from the University of Kentucky.\u00a0 Halich works with farmers to improve profitability on livestock and grain farms.\u00a0 Current production focus areas related to livestock are 1) determining the most profitable hay-feeding days for individual farms, 2) bale grazing (winter feeding technique that reduces machinery and labor and increases pasture fertility), 3) biological farming techniques that reduce or eliminate the need for commercial fertilizer inputs, 4) reducing hay production costs, and 5) extended season grazing systems.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nAttendees should RSVP by calling the WVU Extension Office at 304-799-4852 by Friday January 14.
