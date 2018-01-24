Ronald Dee Bennett, age 54, of Rock River, Wyoming, formerly of Dunmore, passed away Friday, January 19, 2018, at Hospice of Laramie in Laramie, Wyoming.

Born March 8, 1963, he was a son of Glade “Poke” and Linda Purkey Bennett, of Dunmore.

Ronnie was a construction worker.

He was preceded in death by a twin brother, Donald Lee Bennett.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Vicki Jo Schaffner, and husband, Pat, of Dunmore; two brothers, John Wayne Bennett, and wife, Pam, of Dunmore, and Michael Wade Bennett, and wife, Rena, of Hambleton; nieces and nephews, Ian Bennett, Lisa Bennett, Tiffany Rodgers, Andrew Rodgers, Chris Schaffner and Michael Bennett; and great-niece and nephew, Jayden Bennett and Brodie Bennett.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, January 27, 2 p.m. at the Dunmore Cemetery with Pastor David Fuller officiating.

