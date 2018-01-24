Thursday, January 25, 1968

WEDDING

Miss Katherine Noreen Behan, daughter of Mrs. Elizabeth Behan and the late Joseph Behan, of Dublin, Ireland, became the bride of Walter Fairley Workman, son of Mrs. Sarah Workman, of Baltimore, and Robert Workman, of Hillsboro.

The double ring ceremony was performed by Father Campbell in a High Mass celebration at the Shrine of the Little Flower Church December 16, 1967 in Baltimore Maryland.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Mark Walton, of Hillsboro, a son, named Mark Daniel.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Don Rogers, of Elyria, Ohio, formerly of Marlinton, a son, named Michael David.

DEATHS

Sergeant Junior Schriner was killed in action in Viet Nam December 19, 1967. He was married to the former Judy Wyatt, formerly of Dunmore.

Leroy Hill, 58, of Marlinton, a son of the late Richard and Anna Duncan Hill. Burial in the Cochran Cemetery.

Jesse Ray Forren, 84, of Marlinton; born in Monroe County, a son of the late Thomas and Dolly Forren. He was employed at Gentry’s sawmill for many years. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

June Poage Williams, 51, of Mill Gap, Virginia, a son of the late Ellis and Anna Poage Williams. Burial in the Page Lane Cemetery at Clover Lick.

Gay E. Ryder, of Dayton, Virginia, a son of the late Daniel and Ella Ryder, of Boyer.