Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

Playing basketball since he was in fourth grade hasn’t been quite enough for Pocahontas County High School senior Elijah Robertson. After graduation, he will continue his career on the hardwood at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

“I guess it’s always been a dream – as an athlete – to go play on the collegiate level,” Robertson said. “Now, it’s a blessing come true.

“All the hard work and everything I put into it, it’s awesome that I have the opportunity now. Only ten percent of high school athletes move on; it’s amazing that I’m a part of that.”

WPU discovered Robertson through his online recruiting profile and asked him to join the Statesmen team.

Robertson plans to study computer science and hopes to focus on programming.

“I want to learn how to code – like some crazy codes,” he said. “It’s really interesting.”

Robertson is the son of Joe and Diane Arbogast, of Buckeye.