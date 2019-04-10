Marie Frances Boggs, age 80, of Marlinton, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Buckeye.

Born September 23, 1938, at Jacox, she was a daughter of the late Clyde Hill and Fay Nina Hill Boggs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Clyde Boggs, Jr.

She is survived by a brother, Jimmie Boggs, of Jacox; sisters, Ruth Pyles (James), of Beaver Creek, and Patsy Ware (Lyle), of Jacox; and numerous cousins.

Graveside service was held April 7 at Sunset Cemetery in Jacox with Pastor G.P. Simmons officiating.

Memorials may be made to Sunset Cemetery, c/o Lyle Ware, 752 Jacox Road, Hillsboro, WV 24946.

Online condolences may be made at www.morganfh.net