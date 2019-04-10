Ralph J. Hinkle, age 76, of Marlinton, went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Born January 16, 1943, at Simoda, he was a son of the late Russell J. Wimer and Mona Arveta Hinkle.

Ralph was a 1961 graduate of Circleville High School. He worked for the West Virginia Department of Highways and Pocahontas Construction and retired from Dominion Power after 22 years of service. He most recently worked for Mitchell Chevrolet and Kimble Funeral Home.

On June 23, 1962, he married the love of his life, Rose Gordon. One was rarely seen without the other. Together they attended sporting events, reunions, lawn parties and festivals. They enjoyed country, gospel and bluegrass music and were faithful followers of Juanita Fireball and the Continental Drifters. The couple enjoyed traveling in their RV, riding their Harley-Davidson and spending time visiting with family and old friends.

Ralph was always helping a neighbor by driving them to a doctor’s appointment, repairing a leaky pipe or fixing an automobile. He was an active member of the Huntersville United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Elwood Heltzel.

In addition to his wife of 57 years, he is survived by two sons, Patrick J. Hinkle (Eliza), of Sylva, North Carolina, and Michael V. Hinkle (Melinda), of Mechanicsville, Virginia; two sisters, Hallie Beveridge, of Martinsburg, and Annabel Craig (Jeff), of Sugar Grove; two brothers, Richard Thompson (Shirley), of Bridgewater, Virginia, and Paul Hinkle (Betty), of Wardensville; a sister-in-law, Helen Groves, of Harrisonburg, Virginia; a special “rent-a-kid,” Brooke Padgett, of Mineral, Virginia; six grandchildren, Tyler, Tori, John, Sallie, Janie and Derek Hinkle; and a host of friends.

Funeral service was held April 6 at Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton with Sam Felton and Chris Bartley officiating. Interment was in North Fork Memorial Cemetery in Riverton.

Memorials may be made to the Huntersville United Methodist Church, 471 Burr Valley Road, Marlinton, WV 24954.

Online condolences may be made at www.kimblefuneralhome.com