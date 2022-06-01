Robert “Bob” Clyde Warren, 79, of Minnehaha Springs, peacefully passed away in his sleep Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Hertford, North Carolina.

Born January 23, 1943, at Newport News, Virginia, he was a son of the late Luther Warren and Eloise Mann Warren.

He spent his childhood years in Manteo, North Carolina, and it was in Manteo where he developed his love for fishing and boating.

Bob was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in the Vietnam War. He was an exceptional welder, and following his military service, he owned and operated Warren Welding in the South Norfolk section of Chesapeake, Virginia, for many years until his retirement.

Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending time at his hunting camp, as well as traveling between his homes in Minnehaha Springs and South Mills, North Carolina, in the last several years of his life. He was artistically gifted at drawing pencil sketches, and he particularly enjoyed drawing nautical sketches of lighthouses, boats and marine life.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Norma Jean Talbott Warren, on February 3, 2012.

It was during his marriage to Jean that he developed a love for the mountains, and they eventually moved to West Virginia to enjoy his retirement years.

He was also preceded in death by his former wife, Dana Buchanan Warren; brother, Luther Warren; sister, Lila “Susie” Johnson; stepdaughter, Lesa Miles; stepson, Steve Damon; and his grandson, Christopher Warren.

He is survived by his sons, Robbie Warren (Debbie), Phillip Warren, Tom Warren (Shawna), and Daniel Warren (Rebecca); step-daughters, Lavonda Hobbs (Bobby), Lorrie Barnes (Buddy) and Martha Whitlock (Andy); brother, Pete Warren; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his special friends, Paul Peaden and Marilyn Hall.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 2, 2022, at noon at McElwee Cemetery at New Hope Lutheran Church, 9280 Huntersville Road in Minnehaha Springs, with Paul Peaden officiating, and military honors will be accorded by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.

