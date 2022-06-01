Thursday, June 1, 1922

Locally, the news of the week was that the moon changed with the sign in the neck and we came near having a frost, and then there were violent thunderstorms, and the corn is growing well, but it is right smartly in the grass, and the jurymen are wondering how ever are they to attend court and get their crop worked at the same time.

– – –

A. C. Barlow is making a great showing at the County Fair grounds, building track and digging ditches. The main ditch is over two thousand feet long.

– – –

Four children of W. H. McElwee, of Marlinton, have had scarlet fever. Also one of the children of Robert Rose. All are making a good recovery.

– – –

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ed Shepard, of Marlinton, May 25, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Wagner, of Marlinton, May 26, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Christian, near Marlinton, May 29, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Fred Pritchard, May 30, a son.

ROY HEROLD AS PATRICK HENRY

Last week, the city of Richmond put over a great pageant, showing many historical events and characters of the Old Dominion. The part of Patrick Henry was taken by Roy P. Herold, of Minnehaha Springs, and under headlines an inch high, the Richmond Evening Dispatch said, “Patrick Henry Again Kindles Enthusiasm, Fans the Flame of Pride and Patriotism in Myriad Breasts: Defiance of tyranny by fiery oration; countless thousands cheer the peerless speaker in great pageant parade.”

CHEAT BRIDGE

J. D. Wilmoth, Manager of the Cheat Mt. Club, reported that though the nights were cool, and the ground frozen occasionally, and too much water to insure good catches, yet he was very much pleased to see so many of his old sporting friends on the ground ready to start in on the speckled beauties at the first peep of dawn on May 1st.

He also stated that Rainbow trout deposited three years ago in Shavers Fork of Cheat have attained to the length of twelve inches, they being fingerlings when planted. He states that there were 25,000 Rainbow trout distributed in the same stream in April of this year.

Wilmoth also states that owing to conditions mentioned in the outset, that there were only 200 trout taken on the first day of the season.

“AMERICA FIRST DAY”

The Governor of West Virginia has proclaimed Sunday, July 2, 1922, as “America First Day.” In pursuance whereof, I, N. R. Price, Mayor of Marlinton, call upon all citizens of Marlinton to observe this day in an appropriate manner, in particular by displaying American flags. The proper observance of the day in the churches and Sunday Schools by the singing of the National Anthem and the Star Spangled Banner, and the discussion of American ideals.

N. R. Price, Mayor

May 25, 1922

MILLPOINT

Tom and Carl Beard are doing a rushing business farming with their Fordson Tractor.

Mr. Kramer has been doing some good work on the road from Millpoint to Rush McNeill’s.

Our telephone lineman, Henry Poage, is improving the lines that have been in bad condition. Mr. Poage is an experienced telephone man, and we hope that we will be fortunate enough to keep him. He is a first class carpenter, blacksmith, farmer, and master of all trades. About a year ago, Mr. Poage invented a churn, and has been granted a patent by the U. S. Patent Office at Washington. We wish him much success in the selling of his patent as it is a very complete machine and a skillful piece of work.

The Oak Crest Poultry farm has enough baby chicks to supply all of West Virginia, from the way it looks when you are passing by. We are glad to see our farmers getting down to real business.

Work is plentiful around here, but wages seem to be like the soldier’s bonus bill. We don’t know where the money is coming from.

Andrew Price, Esqr.,

Dear Sir;

I think I can straighten out thirty-five or forty miles more of your Seneca Trail.

I have been told by the old people that an Indian trail came down Anthonys Creek to the White Sulphur. I have also been told that an old Indian trail passed by or near the Moccasin Spring on the Viny place. Josiah Callison and his wife, who was a granddaughter of Richard Hill, told me that an Indian trail came down Spice Run, crossed Greenbrier River somewhere near the mouth of that creek, came up through the Trump Run Farm and went on up onto Droop Mountain…

There was once, no doubt, an Indian town on Stamping Creek. There are there more Indian arrowheads, axes, etc. than anywhere else I have seen, and there are hundreds of flat stones with little places picked in them about one inch in diameter and less than half inch deep. Some of the stones have three or four of these places. I never could imagine what they were for…

M. A. Dunlap

Ponca City, Oklahoma