Robert Vernon Smith, 74, of Bartow, passed away Tuesday May 21, 2025, at home.

Born October 1, 1950, at Baltimore Maryland, he was a son of the late Vernon David and Edith Taylor Smith.

Bob was a retired loader operator for Judy Fencecraft and was a member of the Calvary Gospel Church in Durbin.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Ann “Potsie” Smith; granddaughter, Mashayla R. Anderson; sister, Freda Kimble; and a brother, Mike Smith.

He is survived by his daughter, Melody Anderson, and husband, William, of Bartow; two grandchildren, Izaiah and Khalil Anderson; sisters, Wanda White and Diane White, both of Circleville.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale, with Pastor Carl Greathouse officiating. Burial was in the Arbovale Cemetery Annex.

