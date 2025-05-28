Editor,

I’ve been thinking a lot about memories lately.

Yesterday’s announcement that Hillsboro Rescue Squad was closing its doors pushed those memories toward fire and rescue and community involvement.

In my family, we grew up around community involvement. Dad was on the Marlinton Volunteer Fire and Rescue since before I was even born, so that meant a lot of days spent at the firehouse before I could join as a member.

Not only my dad was there, but my Uncle Johnny Nelson, Uncle Doug Dunbrack and so many other people that would become like a part of my family for the rest of their lives.

When I turned the legal age to volunteer as a junior fireman, I did so at age 14. It wasn’t something I felt forced into, it was just what I felt like I needed to do as a part of the community. And sure, as a 14-year-old kid it was fun to ride around in trucks with lights flashing and sirens blaring. All the members of the fire department came out to run and support the annual Firemen’s Carnival each year. When the fire/EMS calls would come in, everyone available dropped what they were doing and responded. It was a commitment to community service that was understood by every member of the department.

It wasn’t only the fire/ EMS service though, Uncle Johnny was a member of many community organizations who volunteered to do things that made the community better.

As some of you know, Uncle Doug Dunbrack was the mayor of Marlinton for many years. No one could match his love for this community. While he was in office, many scorned his way of doing things and his “weenie wagons” during Pioneer Days. However, during the 1985 flood he climbed a telephone pole just outside of town, where the last of the phone service was working, to request help from Charleston.

Those of you who knew him, I’m sure you can only imagine skinny Doug Dunbrack in his suit and tie and little flat golfing hat climbing a telephone pole.

But it was that commitment to public service and love of his town that allowed him to do it.

One more story that few knew about Doug, he attended every funeral in town whether he knew the person or not. This, he said, was because some of the people didn’t have anyone else to show up, so he thought he should. Again, that commitment and love for his community and its people.

There are other folks who I could mention who also had this same love and commitment but I’m afraid I would miss someone.

What happened to that sense of community, love and pride?

I know it is not due to a lack of good leadership at the county’s fire and rescue departments.

In Marlinton, Herby Barlow is following in his dad’s footsteps to try and bring quality, dependable service.

In Hillsboro, Dave Fowler and Don McNeel have also been great leaders for such a small department.

At Frost, Cass and B-F-D again all good leaders who want to make a difference in their communities.

Let’s find out why we now have a generation that doesn’t care about the community they live in.

I know the family dynamic has changed as well as financial constraints, but I don’t think it is that much different than what we had growing in the 60s – 90s.

Shawn Dunbrack

Marlinton