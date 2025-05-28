Jeanette Marie Rankin Shears, 93, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, passed away Monday, May 19, 2025, at Brookdale Harrisonburg.

Born in Frank, August 25, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Bard Rankin and Hallie Mae Moats Rankin.

Jeanette loved to cook and bake and enjoyed being a caretaker for others. In 1993, she retired from Belk department store in Harrisonburg to travel and to do grandmotherly things. She did them well. She was always upbeat and would immensely enjoy a good story or joke.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Donald Theodore Shears; daughter, Sharon Jean Shears; brothers, William Bard Rankin, Arthur Ray Rankin and Franklin David Rankin; sisters, Ruth Haddox, Roberta Poling, Sandra Rankin, Nina Rankin, Bonnie Rankin and Pearl Roy.

She is survived by a son, Gary Donald Shears, and wife, Gail, of Harrisonburg, Virginia; two grandchildren, Brianna and Carley Shears; and numerous extended family members.

A joint memorial service to honor both Jeanette and her daughter, Sharon, will be conducted at 3 p.m., Friday, May 30, 2025, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Arbovale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jeanette’s name to Asbury United Methodist Church, 205 S. Main Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, 1700 Reservoir Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.

Memorial donations in Sharon’s name may be made to Harrisonburg Seventh Day Adventist Church, 609 W. Market Street, Harrisonburg, VA, 22801.

