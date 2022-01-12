Thursday, January 13, 1972\r\n\r\nB.F.D. Vol. Fire Co., Inc.\r\n\r\nFire destroyed the Alpha Hotel in Cass last Tuesday morning. Preston \u201cSpringy\u201d Galford discovered the fire about 12:25 a.m. and his wife called Mayor Carl Davis, who is also an officer in the BFD. Mayor Davis immediately dispatched Engine 3 from the Cass firehouse and called Durbin for assistance. Engine 2 and the water tanker were dispatched from Durbin and the National Radio Astronomy Observatory was asked to send its water tanker. When the Cass truck arrived, the Galford home had ignited and was burning from the heat generated from the hotel fire over 80 feet away. Cass District Chief Glen Grandon directed his firefighters to extinguish the fire in the Galford home and lay hose line to the Greenbrier River 250 feet away for additional water. At 1:05 the Observatory truck and Engine 2 from Durbin arrived simultaneously. The remaining fire was knocked down in a few minutes, but firefighters were on the job until dawn\u2026 This was the first run the new Durbin engine made to Cass, and the trip was made in about 11 minutes\u2026\r\n\r\nYour Schools\r\nTaylor Cremeans\r\n\r\nSomeone gave us these ten tips for 1972, which might be of interest to you:\r\n\r\n1. Win acquaintances and keep friends.\r\n2. Listen more and argue less.\r\n3. Show your appreciation whenever possible.\r\n4. Greet people with a smile in your voice.\r\n5. Let your virtues speak through your deeds\r\n6. Accept criticism graciously; express criticism helpfully.\r\n7. Use your own common sense with goodwill as a guide.\r\n8. Do your best in whatever you try.\r\n9. Plan your objectives and work that plan. \r\n10. Encourage, congratulate, sympathize, understand; in short, treat others as you would wish to be treated\u2026\r\n\r\nBIRTHS\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Nottingham, of Petersburg, a son, named Shawn Eric.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Job, of Charleston, a son, named Jeffrey Glen. \r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. John W. Kenney, of Warsaw, Indiana, a daughter, named Heather Ann.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. George A. Broce, of Lewisburg, a son, named David Allen.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Foe, of Durbin, a daughter.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and, Mrs. Leroy Rose, of Hillsboro, a daughter named, Debra Lynn.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Michael L. Sheets, of Huntington, a son, named Michael Matthew.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Karol Puffenbarger, of Hillsboro, a son, named Michael Jay.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Harper Hill, of Steilacoom, Washington, a son, named Everett Lawson.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Burks, of Hillsboro, a son, named John Paul Hamilton.\r\n\r\nDEATHS \r\n\r\nLewis Poage Gay, 66, of Buckeye, a son of the late John and Lula Poage Gay. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\n\r\nDenny Mount Callison, 83, of Beard, a son of the late Richard and Fannie Beard Callison. Burial in the Old Droop Cemetery.\r\n\r\nDarrell C. Hansford, 59, of Marlinton, a son of the late Monterville and Lydia Hebb Hansford. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\n\r\nRuth Withrow Dilley, 62, of Marlinton; burial in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\n\r\nMrs. Maude Jones, 83, of Mill Point, a daughter of the late George and Nancy Cochran. Burial in the Old Droop Cemetery on Locust Creek.\r\n\r\nDelton Giles Dumire, 61, of Myrtle Point, Oregon; born in Marlinton; he and his brother, Marvin, operated a service station here. Vault interment in the Norway Cemetery at Myrtle Point.\r\n\r\nMike J. Barnasky, 75, of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Frank. Born in Russia, he lived in Frank for 39 years where he was employed by Howes Leather Company. Burial in Arbovale Cemetery.\r\n\r\nLacie A. Wiseman, of Marlinton, a son of the late Dock Shields and Mary Agnes Wiseman. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\nJohn Robert Wilson, 47, of Droop Mountain; a World War II veteran.\r\n\r\nRobert John Jeffries, 57, of Marlinton, a son of the late Millard and Virginia Sue Trainer Jeffries. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\n\r\nMrs. Stella Adkison McKeever, aged 103, of Huntington. Born at Buckeye, a daughter of the late Joe and Mary Ellen Adkison. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\n\r\nMrs. Cora Belle Halterman, 73, of Cochranton, Pennsylvania; born at Arbovale, a daughter of the late Charles and Virginia Spencer Wooddell. Burial in Peters Cemetery, Venango County.\r\n\r\nMrs. Elizabeth Hannah Bennett, 80, of Frankford. Born in Randolph County, a daughter of the late Thoede Mullenax and Nimrod Bennett.\r\n
