[caption id="attachment_84837" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/ENT.-For-your.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="450" class="size-full wp-image-84837" \/> Fences are one of the two biggest obstacles to the sole mission of tumbleweed.\u00a0 Photo courtesy of Cynthia Ellwood[\/caption]\r\n\r\nTumbleweed\r\nA case of botanical kidnapping\r\n\r\nAs a culture of many cultures, we seem to have a penchant for labeling our subcultures. \r\n\r\nThe beatniks filled the 1950s coffee houses with poetry, bebop and cool jazz. The 1960s ushered in the hippies, while the soon to arrive yippies were politically active hippies. \r\n\r\nThe free-spending yuppies arrived on the American scene in the 1980s. \r\n\r\nThe term \u201cyuppie\u201d is variously defined as \u201cyoung urban professionals\u201d or \u201cyoung upwardly mobile professionals.\u201d \r\n\r\nThe yuppies had little in common with the earlier subcultures. Their philosophy revolved around one principle \u2013 making and spending money. And often doing so in an ostentatious manner.\r\n\r\nThese were the movers and shakers of that time, the three-piecers, the masters of their universe. They were the finely groomed product of prep schools and summers in Europe. \r\n\r\nThe yuppies took whatever they wanted \u2013 when they wanted. \r\n\r\nSome would later write myopic autobiographies about how they made and spent their wealth. Others wrote half-hearted confessions admitting to their inherited entitlement as an act of contrition.\r\n\r\nTheir ilk bought up most of the old brownstones in Chicago with their \u201cdisposable income\u201d and set about gentrifying decaying neighborhoods as if it were a righteous crusade. \r\n\r\nThis eventually ran out the poorer long-term residents as a consequence of driving up property taxes. But, hey, that\u2019s the price of progress, right?\r\n\r\nAnd then there are the shopkeepers, forced out because they didn\u2019t cater to the refined needs of the newest residents. The butcher didn\u2019t sell Kobe beef and the little bar on the corner didn\u2019t serve the latest fancy cocktail or craft brews. \r\n\r\nThe \u201cmom and pop\u201d bodegas did not carry any artisanal food items at all. They had to go, too. \r\n\r\nThere is always collateral damage in progress, yes?\r\n\r\nI created pseudonyms to disguise real-life characters that I knew pretty well. We\u2019ll call these young urban professionals Madelyn and Douglas.\r\n\r\nThese two would soon commit a brazen act of botanical abduction. But more on that later.\r\n\r\nThe thing about the yuppies was their insistence on not shortening their given names to nicknames, which they regarded as rather proletariat. Maddy and Dougie wouldn\u2019t do in their crowd.\r\n\r\nThey even called each other by their full given names in the privacy of their bedroom. Madelyn insisted on being introduced to others by her full, hyphenated name, in keeping with the times. \r\n\r\nShe took the additional step of adding her matrilineal name into the mix. However, few could remember Madelyn Rebecca Hardesty-Sprague-Lester. \r\n\r\nMost found it easier just to avoid introducing her altogether. Her high-priced therapist helped her through this identity crisis, convincing Madelyn that she was merely a victim of her own name. \r\n\r\nThis therapy method kicked off the \u201ceveryone\u2019s a victim\u201d phenomenon that is still with us today.\r\n\r\nIn addition to the requisite European travel, the newest trend among the nouveau riche was \u201cdoing\u201d a road trip on what remained of old Route 66. The preferred form of transportation was a vintage Ford Mustang, ragtop, and bright red. \r\n\r\nNothing else would do.\r\n\r\nRoute 66, aka Main Street of America or the Mother Road, ran from Chicago to Los Angeles. That is until it was replaced with an interstate highway. \r\n\r\nHowever, there were still enough old sections left for Madelyn and Douglas to piece it together. Later, the handsome couple would brag in a trendy martini bar that they had \u201cgot their kicks\u201d on Route 66.\r\n\r\nIt wasn\u2019t an original boast, but it was chic, and chic counted in their circles.\r\n\r\nMadelyn and Douglas saddled up their red Mustang on a stunningly beautiful October morning. And with their Chicago brownstone in the rearview mirror, they headed down Lakeshore Drive.\r\n\r\nIn a few minutes, they would turn onto the first mile of U.S. Route 66.\r\n\r\nThe world was their proverbial oyster, and the open highway awaited them. Although, some trauma and adjustments were to be experienced by the Yupsters on their journey across America. \r\n\u00a0\r\nSometime later, they lost sight of the Windy City\u2019s skyline and entered the corn and soybean country of the Midwest.\u00a0 Madelyn and Douglas soon discovered that their much-loved cappuccinos and lattes were as scarce as hen\u2019s teeth. \r\n\r\nSuffice to say, old Route 66 was a designer-coffee desert. \r\n\r\nSuch caffeinated drinks would evolve into complicated beverages in the decades just ahead.\u00a0 As a middle-aged couple, they would eagerly join the queue to purchase a \u201cquad long-shot grande in a venti half-caf double cupped, no sleeve, salted caramel mocha latte with two pumps of vanilla white chocolate.\u201d\r\n\r\nThis dearth of appropriate trendy caffeination continued to haunt the upscale adventurers until they arrived in L.A. Here, their native instincts led them to the closest yuppie enclave, where they could find suitable coffee again.\r\n\r\nThe same deprivation was imposed on Madelyn and Douglas when they could not find a single bottle of Dom Perignon along the entire stretch of Route 66. Not even at the Lone Star Gun and Liquor Store in Amarillo.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nThey would later tell their friends that they were forced to drink a six-dollar bottle of Andre Brut in their Teepee-shaped overnight accommodations in Texas. \r\n\r\nBut, staying in the fiberglass teepee did give them an appreciation of the plight of Native Americans. But they promptly forgot their newfound empathy when they got back on the road and realized that they were both allergic to fiberglass. \r\n\r\nThey wondered aloud if Native Americans suffered the same allergy. And if they did, why did they build their teepees out of fiberglass?\r\n\r\nIt is true, Madelyn and Douglas were educated at Ivy League schools, but neither took anthropology or sociology courses, so let\u2019s not be too harsh. \r\n\r\nThey knew in their hearts that the deprivation they endured on this road trip would be a story that they could tell their children and grandchildren. \r\n\r\nThat is if they decided to have children \u2013 what with the difficulty of getting
