Edna Madeline Smith, 96, of Marlinton, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Pocahontas Center after an extended illness.

Born September 3, 1926, at Weston, she was a daughter of the late Jackson Arthur and Eliza Jane Riffle Ables.

Edna was a homemaker and a member of Marlinton First Church of the Nazarene.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob Andrew Smith; brothers, Granville, Norman, Henry, Frank, Shirley and Hirley Ables; sisters, Liz, Lucy and Susie.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at VanReenen Funeral Home with Rev. Donnie Brown Officiating.

Burial in Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Marlinton First Church of the Nazarene.