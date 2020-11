Robert Lee Gray, III, 49, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Franklin Square Medical Center in Baltimore.

Funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Hebron Baptist Church with Speaker Larry Carr officiating. Burial will follow at the Shinaberry Cemetery in Clover Lick.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale.