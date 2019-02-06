Robert Vaughn “Bob” Colaw, age 69, formerly of Durbin, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Born March 27, 1949, in Durbin, he was a son of the late June and Kathleen Mullenax Colaw.

Bob never married.

Throughout the years, he did various odd jobs around Durbin. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and having morning coffee with friends. He was a steadfast help to his parents and family members. He was a member of the Durbin United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his sisters, Cheryl Baker, and husband, Ronnie, of Ronceverte, and Doris Nelson, and husband, Danny, of Elkins; nephews, Trevor Nelson, and wife, Jennifer, of Broadway, Virginia, and Kevin Baker, and wife, Heather, of Rainelle; great-nephews, Tanner Nelson, Kolton Baker and Harrison Baker; and a great-niece, Lindsay Nelson.

Funeral service was held February 4 at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Rev. David Rittenhouse officiating.

