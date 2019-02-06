Glenn W. Arbogast, age 58, of Durbin, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, January 28, 2019, at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg. He fought a short battle against cancer.

Born April 28, 1960, at Bartow, he was a son of the late Green and Dorothy Arbogast.

Glenn worked several years at Inter-State Hardwoods Company, and had previously worked at Howes Leather Company.

Glenn’s co-workers at Inter-State were not only co-workers, they were friends. Glenn attended Durbin Church of the Brethren and was a Christian man. He loved attending church with his church family and spending time with his kids, grandchildren and other family members.

Glenn played football and basketball and had a love for sports. No matter where you saw Glenn, he always had a smile, and/or hug for you. His jolly spirit was a pleasure to all who knew him.

He was often referred to as “Pa Glenn” and “Teddy Bear.”

On August 13, 2006, he married to Pam Pennington Arbogast who survives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Laura.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter Stephanie (TJ) Murray and son, Andrew (Kelley) Arbogast; step-sons Bucky (Stephanie) Foe and Chad Foe; grandchildren Madison, Makayla, Sophia, Dorothy, Gus, Wyatt, Noah, Elijah, Jacob and Grace; and siblings, James (Betsy) Arbogast, Garry (Millie) Arbogast, Lewis (Diane) Arbogast, Linda Arbogast (Carl), Diana Matheny (Larry), Tom Arbogast (Sandy) and Carol Tacy (Randy); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place at a later date.

The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of contributions to the Durbin Church of the Brethren in memory of Glenn.

