Rosemary Frances Schroen, age 91, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home in Aspers, Pennsylvania.

Born Tuesday, November 1, 1927, in Baltimore City, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Frank J. Gross and Hilda Mary Martin.

Rosemary was a devoted member and was employed as a janitor by St. Clement’s Church in Lansdowne, Maryland, for more than 20 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by, two sisters, Catherine Gohlinghorst and Ethel Mary Horn; and a half-sister, Francis L. Bauernschaub Wohler.

She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Henry Joseph Schroen; her loving daughter, Rosemarie Ratas, and husband, Henry Paul, of Aspers, Pennsylvania; two nieces; and three nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial Service was held February 6 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W High St., Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, with Father Daniel C. Mitzel officiating. Interment will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rosemary’s name to Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Martin’s Home, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228; and Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.

