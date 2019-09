Robert Delano “Bob” Blake, age 85, of Linden, Virginia, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Church of the Brethren in Elkins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elkins Church of the Brethren, c/o Nancy Thompson, 313 Scott Ford Road, Elkins, WV 26241.

Online condolences may be made at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com