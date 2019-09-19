Carolyn Sue “Tink” Amos, age 64, of Dyer, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019.

Born January 23, 1955, in Greenbrier County, she was a daughter of the late Delmas Devore and Ina Inez McMillion Kincaid.

Carolyn loved gardening, flowers, cooking and worked selflessly to take care of her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathleen Beverage and Phyllis Dilley; and a brother, John Kincaid.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 49 years, Leon “Chub” Amos; a daughter, Melissa Amos; a son, James Amos, and companion, Stephanie; a sister, Tammy Broce; brothers, Delmas Jr., David and Eli Kincaid; special aunts and uncles, Buck and Peggy, June and Glen and Mary and Lonnie; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, September 19, 3 p.m. at Adams-Reed Funeral Home in Cowen with Pastor Tom Kessler officiating. Burial will be in Hickman Cemetery in Dyer. Friends will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsreedfh.com