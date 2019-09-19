Kathryn Lynn Collins, age 45, of Richwood, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Born February 13, 1974, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Donald Eugene Poage, Sr. and Virginia Ann Jeffries Poage.

Kathryn was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lahoma Hammons.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Bruce Collins; a daughter, Desiree Collins, of Richwood; sons, Dakota Collins, Jacob Collins and Matthew Hammons, all of Richwood; a sister, Dreama Sanchez, of Ohio; brothers, Michael Poage, of Richwood, Donald Poage, Jr., of Cameron, and David Poage, of Ohio; and three grandchildren.

Graveside service was held September 17 in Ruckman Cemetery near Mill Point with Pastor Jack Cole officiating. Interment was in Ruckman Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to VanReenen Funeral Home.