Robert Ray Alkire, 75, of Buckeye, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, after an extended illness.

Born September 28, 1946, in Buckhannon, he was a son of the late Winfred C. and Areta Aegan Alkire.

Bob graduated from Buckhannon Upshur High School in 1964, served in the US Navy (1964-67) and attended WVU before becoming a West Virginia State Trooper in 1973. He retired as 1st Sergeant/District Commander Second District (Company C) in 1994. While serving as a Trooper, Bob also worked with the DEA. He served as Sheriff of Pocahontas County from 2000-2008.

Bob was an avid woodworker and bowler. He loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren and watching WVU football and basketball games.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Alkire.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 52 years, Elaine Conrad Alkire; sons, Robert II, and wife, Teresa, of Marlinton, and Corey, and wife, Laura, of Charleston; three grandchildren, Kyleen and Chase Alkire, of Marlinton, and Mason Alkire, of Charleston.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized at this time.