During his press briefing Friday, Governor Jim Justice reported that West Virginia’s County Alert Map now officially features all 55 of the state’s counties in the Green Category.

“Our entire map is green,” Justice said. “Think about that.

“West Virginia: you’ve been to you-know-where and back. Along the way, we lost a lot of people. But we kept heading north. We kept pulling the rope together, and now we’re all green.”

As of Tuesday morning, the DHHR reported just 376 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, down from 460 cases reported Friday at the governor’s press briefing. This is the lowest daily active case total since the first months of the pandemic.

Over the past two months, total active cases have decreased by more than 97 percent.

“We’re close to the finish line, but we’ve got to keep moving north,” Justice said.

COVID-19 Daily Update – March 29

Current Active Cases Per County: Barbour (2), Berkeley (21), Boone (5), Braxton (5), Brooke (2), Cabell (19), Calhoun (0), Clay (2), Doddridge (2), Fayette (9), Gilmer (0), Grant (2), Greenbrier (10), Hampshire (3), Hancock (7), Hardy (1), Harrison (16), Jackson (0), Jefferson (18), Kanawha (21), Lewis (3), Lincoln (2), Logan (2), Marion (17), Marshall (5), Mason (2), McDowell (6), Mercer (23), Mineral (5), Mingo (15), Monongalia (24), Monroe (3), Morgan (4), Nicholas (8), Ohio (7), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (17), Randolph (4), Ritchie (2), Roane (8), Summers (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (0), Upshur (6), Wayne (0), Webster (4), Wetzel (6), Wirt (1), Wood (13), Wyoming (9). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www. coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

