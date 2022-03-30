Maxine Vandevander Harden, age 91, of Salisbury, Maryland, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on March 23, 2022. She was born on November 18, 1930, in Arbovale, to her late parents, Wesley Newton Vandevander and Lora Ena Rader Vandevander.

Maxine was a graduate of Green Bank High School in Pocahontas County, and West Virginia Business College in Fairmont. She moved to Salisbury in 1960 when her late husband, Robert Edwin Harden Jr., transferred to Salisbury, Maryland with Texaco Oil Company. Widowed in 1975 at age 45, Maxine returned to the workforce for the first time since marriage. She worked as an Administrative Assistant at Salisbury University in the Information Technology department. Maxine retired in 2011 after 30 years of service to the university. She was a 50+ year member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Salisbury, active member of the United Methodist Wo-men Circle Dorcas, and past member of the Altar Guild.

She was a loving mother and grandmother with the spiritual gift of help to her family and friends. Maxine’s greatest joy was having all her family and extended family together.

Maxine is survived by three daughters, Kimberly Collison and her husband, Michael, of Marietta, Georgia, Robin Holloway, and her husband, John, of Salisbury, Maryland, and Lori Smoot, and her husband, Bart, of Salisbury, Maryland; three grandchildren, Jenna Khan and her husband, Shahriar, of New York City, New York; Jonathan Holloway, and his wife, Britta, of Salisbury, Maryland, and Alex Smoot of Salisbury, Maryland; two step-grandchildren, Brian Collison, and his wife, Roseanne, of Aurora, Colorado, and Greg Collison, and his wife, Amanda, of Lafayette, California; one great-granddaughter, Razia Khan; five step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Cassell, of Arbovale, and Arlene Rexrode, of Arbovale; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Harden Jr.; and three siblings, Ruth Pugh, Leona Simmons and John Vandevander Sr.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1401 Camden Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21801. Family will receive guests one hour prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m. Interment will take place immediately following at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury, Maryland.

Details of a live webcast will be available on Maxine’s online obituary at www.HollowayFH.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 1401 Camden Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21801, or Salisbury Urban Ministries, 326 Barclay Street, Salisbury, MD 21804.