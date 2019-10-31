Rita Carole Williams Vandevander, of Staunton, Virginia, widow of William Herman “Bill” Vandevander, departed this life Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Born in Durbin, she was a daughter of the late Delbert Paul and Thelma Ash Williams.

Rita attended Estaline Valley Church of the Nazarene and retired as a teacher from the Augusta County School System. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and shopping.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Terry and Randy Williams; and two sisters, Sharon Eary and Paulette Belcher.

She is survived by a son, Jeffrey Vandevander, and wife, Alice “Sissy,” of Weyers Cave, Virginia; a daughter, Kimberly Rathburn, and husband, Philip, of Staunton, Virginia; a brother, Craig Williams, and wife, Carolyn, of Cowen; two sisters, Vickie McCourt, of Ohio, and Debra Hayhurst, and husband, Harold, of Cowen; four grandchildren, Zachary Vandevander, and wife, Stefanie, of Weyers Cave, Virginia, Stephanie McCray, and husband, Leland, of Staunton, Virginia, Jessica Vandevander, of Olympia, Washington, and Ryan Rathburn, and wife, Ashley, of Lyndhurst, Virginia; and six great-grandchildren, Lani Goggin, Peyton McCray, Finley McCray, Sydney Vandevander, Arlo McCray and Kelby Rathburn.

Graveside service was held October 26 in Oaklawn Memory Gardens with Pastor Craig Williams officiating.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 3140 Chaparral Drive, Bldg. C Suite 106, Roanoke, VA 24018.

