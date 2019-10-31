James Elmer Withrow, age 74, of Rupert, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at his home.

Born October 18, 1945, he was a son of the late Clarence and Edna Surbaugh Withrow.

James was a retired coal miner and attended Rose McClung’s Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Velma Lowe Withrow; and a brother, Samuel Withrow.

He is survived by a step-son, Donald Dorsey; step-daughter, Belinda Sizemore; five step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Franklin Withrow, of Droop Mountain; and a sister, Ina Mae Bowyer, of Ashland, Kentucky.

A memorial service was held October 26 at Grace Bible Church in Ashbury.