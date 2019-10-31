Donald R. Tilson, age 69, of Bluefield, formerly of Buckeye, died Monday, October 21, 2019, at Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bluefield.

Donald was a son of the late Rev. Raymond Balkie and Bessie Christine Phipps Tilson.

Funeral service will be held Friday, November 1, 1 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Buckeye with Pastor G.P. Simmons officiating. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton. Family will receive friends from noon until time of service.

Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home.