Richard Andrew Tawney, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, formerly of Buckeye, unexpectedly departed this life Monday, November 7, 2022.

Born May 6, 1979, in Marlinton, he was a son of Frances and Freddie (Pete) Tawney, of Buckeye.

Richard was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Lena Tawney; maternal grandparents, Woodrow and Violee Ray; and nephew, Austin Bry Withrow.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Nathan McKay Tawney, of Buckeye; daughter, Bailey Renea Tawney, of Jerome, Idaho; sister, Minnie (Nick) Dean, of Buckeye; brother, Freddie (Stacy) Tawney II, of Marlinton; niece, Cheyenne Dean; nephews, Jesse and Justin Dean and Jackson Tawney; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral service was held Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Rev. Julian Rittenhouse officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations of sympathy may be made to Lantz Funeral home to offset funeral costs.

